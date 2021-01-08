In the interview with Netpress, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to call early parliamentary elections if he is convinced of his high ratings as he boasts in the media.

Let’s try to organize early parliamentary elections together with the local elections this fall. That is the best test Zoran Zaev to show that what he claims is really true. He previously said that SDSM has a lead of 6 percent, and then came the poll of a certain television in which both parties were evened according to the ratings, although I was personally devalued and placed on the sidelines of the political arena in Macedonia. Now, Zaev says that they have a lead of 4 percent, said Mickoski.

He thinks that within 1-2 weeks different numbers come, and he says that SDSM should be encouraged and go to the polls.