In the interview with Netpress, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to call early parliamentary elections if he is convinced of his high ratings as he boasts in the media.
Let’s try to organize early parliamentary elections together with the local elections this fall. That is the best test Zoran Zaev to show that what he claims is really true. He previously said that SDSM has a lead of 6 percent, and then came the poll of a certain television in which both parties were evened according to the ratings, although I was personally devalued and placed on the sidelines of the political arena in Macedonia. Now, Zaev says that they have a lead of 4 percent, said Mickoski.
He thinks that within 1-2 weeks different numbers come, and he says that SDSM should be encouraged and go to the polls.
In one or two weeks, several different numbers are coming from SDSM. Either let them make a common denominator for all of them, so that the average value they want is known, or they should be encouraged to go to the polls. Because it is politically naive to have such an advantage, and not to use it and to depend on the fragile majority in the parliament and to fear which MP will attend the session. It is illogical for a politician who is convinced that he has such an advantage not to want to achieve it through early elections, Mickoski said.
