VMRO-DPMNE’s President Hristijan Mickoski said Wednesday on TV Telma’s “Top tema” show that regarding the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office, experts should be given a chance to draft a law that will be supported by all.

He also pointed out that this law is not what it should be, a reform law, so far VMRO-DPMNE has submitted amendments several times, and all those amendments have been turned into numbers.