We publicly offered our hand for early parliamentary elections, we even said that if 100 days of technical government is a condition, we publicly give up that there should not be 100 days of technical government and we should not even have it at all and immediately change the law, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, during his visit to Bitola, answering a journalist’s question regarding Artan Grubi’s statement about an Albanian prime minister and the silence of SDSM about it.

Mickoski emphasized that VMRO-DPMNE is ready to go to early parliamentary elections and without a technical government, even with the same government set.

There is no need for a technical government, there is no need for those 100 days, but to immediately go to the elections. That’s reasonable I think. If we are talking about autumn elections, then if you ask these people if there should be parliamentary elections and then presidential elections next year, that is, if the state and business will be in a convulsion for more than 10 months, they will surely tell you, no. That is, either now early elections or presidential and parliamentary elections together in one expense, Mickoski said.

Mickoski stressed that he is aware that someone will criticize him for such a statement, but VMRO-DPMNE is a state-building party and wants businesses to be more successful in order to create as many jobs as possible and for employees to have better incomes.