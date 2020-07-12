The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, said Sunday at the final rally of the election campaign in Stip that the opponent, SDSM, will fall because it was lying. Mickoski said that the vote for Igor Janusev in the 3rd electoral district is also a vote for Macedonia, and these elections are a crossroads where we decide for our future, for Macedonia.

This is not an ordinary campaign, these are elections for what kind of Macedonia we want to have, we have no other homeland. And they have, they are moving their capital, so I will tell them there are no compromises with justice.Everyone who has broken the law will be held accountable, Mickoski said.

Mickoski announced that VMRO-DPMNE after July 15 will build a strong state in which the government will work for the people and announced that changes will follow that will bring renewal.

I pledge for a renewal that will bring more decent life, higher salaries, higher pensions, will bring a time in which farmers will have dignity, I pledge to businessmen that there will be conditions for business, I promise a society in which there will be rule of law and justice. We must not allow criminals to go unpunished, Mickoski said.

This is the last chance to save Macedonia. Let’s stop losing Macedonia, vote for Macedonia, vote for number 14, he added.