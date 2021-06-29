VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski held several meetings at the political assembly of the European People’s Party. He informed on social media about the meetings with David McAllister, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament and with Paulo Rangel, Vice President of the European People’s Party group and MEP from Portugal.

It all ended with an official meeting with the President of the European People’s Party, Mr. Donald Tusk. We talked about Bulgaria’s veto and the injustice inflicted on the Macedonian people, nation and the Macedonian state, because after so many years, after so many successful reports for more than fifteen years we are still in the waiting room and victims of unprincipled demands by individual member states of the European Union, Mickoski said.

Mickoski said that he spoke and practically asked the interlocutors to help Macedonia and the Macedonian people get what they deserve, and that is to finally start EU accession negotiations.