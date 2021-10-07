VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski responded to the outcome of the disastrous EU – Balkan summit warning that, under Zaev, Macedonia can’t expect to join the EU. At the summit, Bulgaria hardened its position toward Macedonia, with a long list of demands that need to be met before Macedonia can open its EU accession talks.

Three years ago SDSM was persuading us that EU entry is guaranteed, that we have a date to open the EU accession talks. You all remember the congratulatory selfie Zaev took in the plane. And now, not only there is no date, we have a new crisis with our European integration and because of Zaev’s crime and corruption, the EU is becoming a distant goal. The reality is that, under SDSM, Macedonia has no goal it is moving toward. All we get is crime and poverty. You can’t be the most corrupt country in Europe and expect to join the EU, Mickoski said during the VMRO rally in Gjorce Petrov.