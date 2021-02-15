Mickoski: Macedonia is a hybrid regime, with Zaev it will remain at the bottom Macedonia 15.02.2021 / 9:40 Macedonia is a hybrid regime. With Zaev, Macedonia will stay at the bottom!, the leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, wrote on Facebook. Hristijan Mickoskihybrid regime Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 13.02.2021 Mickoski on “April 27” case: After the fall of Zaev, all politically motivated verdicts will be revised Macedonia 13.02.2021 Taravari on Laskarci bus crash: In hybrid regimes like Macedonia such cases are never resolved Macedonia 09.02.2021 Mickoski: The government majority refused to accept the citizens’ initiative to postpone the census Macedonia News Zaev: Action plan with Bulgaria expected to be adopted at second intergovernmental conference Dr. Panovski: Vaccination needs to be conducted more intensively, 2,500 people per day is not enough 592 COVID-19 patients treated in hospitals nationwide Union of High School Students accepts option to take two external and two internal exams from the state graduation examination What does this have to do with fight against corruption? Nikolovski updates party memberships and celebrates party anniversaries Zaharieva: Let Macedonia be friends with Serbia, but let them be friends with us as well The Health Insurance Fund director is looking for an Albanian for adviser, job requirements include education in fine arts Not even the Prespa Agreement bans the use of “Macedonia”: Macedonians in Germany react .
