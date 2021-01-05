Zoran Zaev claims that the Macedonian economy is alive and kicking, but in reality the country is moving deeper into recession, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski in a social media comment.

True, the entire world is suffering the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic, but Macedonia is suffering from the added effects of the SDSM pandemic, which has been devastating the country since 2017, Mickoski said.

He pointed to the infrastructure spending under SDSM, and the previous VMRO-DPMNE led Government, and the deficit. The graphs show a huge spike in deficits under SDSM, for the coronavirus afflicted 2020, but no corresponding infrastructure spending. “Where did the money go?”, Mickoski asked Zaev and SDSM.