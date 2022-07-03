National protest “Ultimatum – no thanks” Macedonia is not for sale!, wrote the leader of VMRO-DPMNE on social networks. The leadership of VMRO-DPMNE, led by Mickoski, also today supported the national protest against the French proposal, which is being held outside the government building.

The protest is held under the slogan “ULTIMATUM – No thanks”. According to the participants, the denial of the right to self-determination and the conditioning of Macedonian European integration with the acceptance of unilateral erasure of cultural and historical distinctiveness and unilateral non-recognition of the language, is not part of the criteria for membership in the EU, nor a rule among the member states.