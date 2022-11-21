Macedonia is tired of meetings of politicians in ties at which no decisions are made, where they only parade, says the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski.
Macedonia needs a meeting where all social authorities, academics, professors, university representatives, journalists, writers, and youth leaders will sit down, and discuss a platform, a platform that will unite everyone, and the goal will be one and common, that is – MACEDONIA.
Macedonia in which there are changes, a decent life, and a future. It is also the concept of a new social contract that rests on the principles of my vision of common patriotism.
