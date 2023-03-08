Macedonia is undergoing a process of DUI-sation, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski during his meeting today with the Polish Ambassador Voyceh Tycinski, referring to the de-facto stronger of the two main ruling parties, Ali Ahmeti’s DUI or BDI.

This means that corruption expands like never before and Prime Minister Kovacevski is responsible for all this. This is the reason why the country is marked poorly on all parameters. The solution to this situation is to have early elections which will bring about change and restore hope for all citizens, Mickoski said.