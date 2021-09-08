The leader Hristijan Mickoski said in his speech at the celebration of VMRO-DPMNE for the 30th anniversary of independence in Bitola that Macedonia must find new moments of joy and that it must not join the European Union with a lost identity and without preserved traditions.

In terms of the economy, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE said that for greater development at least one car brand must produce in Macedonia and the country’s to enter the map of 1,000 best universities in the world.

Economic growth rates should be five to six percent per year, and not to rejoice at any plus, Mickoski added.