Zaev promised a future in Europe, and the country cannot move from Africa. He promised life, and became a record holder in misery. They promised justice, we remained stuck in a hybrid regime, reacts the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, after “The Economist” Democracy Index 2020 ranked Macedonia in the high 78th spot as a hybrid regime.
Mickoski stressed that Macedonia with Zaev’s government is officially a hybrid regime that is the most corrupt in Europe.
According to the Democracy Index 2020, our country is on the 78th spot or it has not advanced compared to last year’s ranking made by “The Economist”, again declaring the country a hybrid regime. If according to Transparency International we are one of the most corrupt countries in Europe in the group with Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Colombia, Gambia, according to the Democracy Index we are a hybrid regime together with El Salvador, Ukraine, Bangladesh. The diagnosis is mafia, the answer must be the people! We will win, because Macedonia has no other choice!, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.
