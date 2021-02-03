Zaev promised a future in Europe, and the country cannot move from Africa. He promised life, and became a record holder in misery. They promised justice, we remained stuck in a hybrid regime, reacts the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, after “The Economist” Democracy Index 2020 ranked Macedonia in the high 78th spot as a hybrid regime.

Mickoski stressed that Macedonia with Zaev’s government is officially a hybrid regime that is the most corrupt in Europe.