The Macedonian identity is not up for negotiation.

This is the clear position of the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski on the dispute with Bulgaria and on what can be expected in the coming period in a situation when the country is facing difficulties to form a government.

He says that in the talks he holds with EU leaders, he reminds them that the EU should deliver and not just have demands from our country.

Commenting on the statement of the former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov that Goce Delcev is a Bulgarian revolutionary and Macedonian leader, Mickoski believes that the intention is that we are Macedonians only in a regional sense.