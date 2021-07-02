Our task is a strong economy, education, healthcare system, harmonized legislation, strong farmers, happy retirees, youth that stays in the country, a lot of investments…only then will Bulgaria’s arguments be much weaker. I asked the interlocutors, who are part of the European People’s Party, to stand by us, because the Macedonian people are not ready for additional concessions. We deserve the start of negotiations for full-fledged membership in the European Union !, Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, wrote on Facebook on Friday.
Macedonia
Mickoski: Macedonia’s EU road is blocked due to the retail market diplomacy of Zaev and Dimitrov
