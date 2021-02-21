Today, 20 thousand new signatures have been collected against the falsification of the census, which is being pushed by the government, says the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, adding that 45 thousand signatures have been collected in two days.

Thanks to every single citizen for their support. No one has the right to ignore the people anymore, because the people are the strength, the energy and they have the truth. 45 thousand signatures for a real census. But also a much broader message for the government, which if they do not understand now, they will understand very soon. The Macedonian spring is coming !, said Mickoski.