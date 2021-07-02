Macedonia’s EU road is blocked due to the bad and unreasonable policies of Zoran Zaev and SDSM. Тhe retail market diplomacy demonstrated by Zaev and Dimitrov is only due to ignorance of diplomatic policy and defense of state and national interests, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski said at Friday’s press conference.

Instead of real reforms of the society that will contribute to a better life of the citizens, Zoran Zaev decided to bid on and sell the national interests, hoping that this will be liked by the neighbors, but also by the members of the European Union. This approach to solving the problems not only did not bring the Republic of Macedonia closer to the EU, but also further distanced it and showed that the country is run by traders, not politicians who protect the interests of the state and citizens with dignity, he said.

Mickoski highlighted that Zoran Zaev and Nikola Dimitrov, as politicians who have been on the political scene in Macedonia for a relatively long time, should know that there must be a state consensus on national issues, and only then to negotiate and discuss if necessary. Such retail market diplomacy demonstrated by Zaev and Dimitrov is only due to ignorance of diplomatic policy and defense of state and national interests, he added.

Mickoski stressed that VMRO-DPMNE will propose a resolution for safeguarding Macedonian national interests during the negotiations with Bulgaria to the Parliament.