VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski held Friday a phone conversation with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer.

I held a telephone conversation with the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer in which we talked about the current political and social developments in the country, as well as the fulfillment of strategic priorities. We reaffirmed the strategic friendship with the United States, and the commitment to fulfilling the NATO-related agenda and fulfilling the necessary democratic values. I stressed the need to respect the principles of the rule of law and the legal state, as well as the need for reforms that will mean a decisive fight against crime and corruption. At the same time, the need for dialogue at the highest level on key issues important for the citizens and common progress was emphasized. In the conversation I pointed out that quality solutions are needed for the upcoming census, as well as a final agreement with the eastern neighbor, which will not include any national and identity concessions, and our eastern neighbor will support holding an intergovernmental conference, without additional conditions, and bilateral issues to be resolved outside the process of Macedonia’s EU integration, said Mickoski.