VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski has sent an Epiphany greeting to the Head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric, Metropolitan of Skopje, Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia, H.H. Stefan and all Orthodox believers, with wishes for peace, tranquility, good health and prosperity for all citizens.

Mickoski points out that the feast of the baptism of Jesus Christ in the holy waters of the Jordan River has the symbolism of spiritual birth and purification. This day, he points out, carries the message of great faith and hope that every temptation and challenge can be overcome if we are guided by the love towards God, the love towards our neighbors, our friends. Only in the spirit of mercy and commitment to good deeds, we will draw strength to jointly achieve the progress of our homeland Macedonia.

Faith and cohesion, they say, move mountains. Our challenge is, together with the people, to replace this apathy, hopelessness and the daily defeats we live with today with perspective, development and happiness of the citizens. Our goal is to change the sad reality, which due to their irresponsibility and incompetence, the elites present as inevitable. The past teaches us that if one has the will and believes in the capacity of one’s own people, one can do better tomorrow. Tradition and common values ​​have shown throughout history that together we can build a better future for all, said Mickoski.