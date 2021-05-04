VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, together with the Vice President of the party Aleksandar Nikoloski and Secretary for International Cooperation Timco Mucunski met Tuesday with Karoline Edtstadler, Minister for the EU and the Constitution at the Austrian Chancellery.

At the meeting, Mickoski affirmed the good bilateral relations of Austria with Macedonia and thanked for the principled support for the EU integration path of our country.

Mickoski stressed that the opening of accession negotiations, without additional conditions outside the founding principles of the EU, should take place as soon as possible. At the same time, Macedonia needs substantial reforms in the judicial system and the fight against corruption, and unfortunately in recent years we have seen a steady decline in those areas, he said.

Mickoski and Edtstadler discussed the need for systematic reforms aimed at legal certainty, depoliticization of the judiciary and the public sector, as well as increased economic and trade cooperation between Macedonia and Austria.