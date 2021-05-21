VMRO DPMNE offers solutions for better health and real reforms in education in the Republic of Macedonia, said Hristijan Mickoski, leader of VMRO DPMNE who today visited Gevgelija where he met with health and education workers.

Health and education workers are disappointed with the delay of vaccination, but also with the fact that now the citizens of Gevgelija have to travel 100 kilometers in one direction to get vaccinated because the government is not capable and has not heard about opening a vaccination site in Gevgelija, says Mickoski.

According to the leader of VMRO DPMNE, the wrong policies of SDSM affected the entire educational system in the Republic of Macedonia, starting from the unsuccessful attempt to launch the distance learning platform, to the new educational conception of Mila Carovska.