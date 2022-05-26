VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, together with the Vice President of the party Vlado Misajlovski met Thursday the Head of MOC-OA, H.H. Stefan.

At the meeting I congratulated the courage and wisdom of the Synod and the head in the action of our Church to the path of its autocephaly, as the guardian of our identity and culture. The Macedonian Church, which enables the spiritual unification of our people, is an important pillar in our existence as a people and a country. Let us walk united, wisely and decisively, said Mickoski.