VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski met Friday with Greek Ambassador to Macedonia, Roussos Koundouros.

The meeting focused on the current developments in Macedonia, as well as Macedonia’s EU accession process.

Mickoski reaffirmed his position on EU membership and stressed that Macedonia has been outside the European path for too long.

Mickoski pointed out that the economic and health situation in the country with the current government is catastrophic. The country is heading towards economic ruin, the citizens are becoming poorer, and the assistance offered by the government is insufficient and is not appropriate to the needs and problems of the citizens and businesses. He added that the numerous scandals that emerge every day prove that the government is highly corrupt and deeply involved in crime.

He emphasized that the government failed to protect the citizens sufficiently and in time during the pandemic, it was too late with the procurement of vaccines, and when it had the opportunity to procure them on time, it saw an opportunity to earn commissions, leaving the citizens unprotected, and their lives at risk.

The VMRO-DPMNE leader underlined that it is necessary to respect the principled views on the identity features and benefits promoted by the European Union itself.