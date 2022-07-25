VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, together with the party’s vice-president Aleksandar Nikoloski, paid Monday a visit to Budapest and met with Hungarian Prime Minister and the leader of the sister party Fidesz, Viktor Orbán.

The EU integration of Macedonia was discussed at the meeting. Mickoski emphasized the position of VMRO-DPMNE and the Macedonian people that integration is necessary, but that it should be dignified and with the preservation of the identity features of the people.

During the meeting, it was noted that Macedonia and the EU are expected to face one of the toughest winters ever, with great difficulties in terms of energy supply. Mickoski noted that the government in Macedonia is not taking the necessary steps in dealing with the energy crisis, coal, fuel oil, gas and oil derivatives are not provided in time, but when the peak of the crisis comes, large sums of money are given several times over what could have been spent if those same resources were provided in time.

The challenges of the migrant crisis, which is a problem for both Macedonia and the EU were also discussed.