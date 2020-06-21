VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with supporters in Kumanovo, the city that long supported the ruling SDSM party, only to be hit by the worst case of mismanagement of the coronavirus epidemic by the ruling party. Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Damjanovski, who is from SDSM, even faced criminal charges after requesting more help from the Government led by his own party for the badly hit city.

We are here to talk about the problems we all had in this past period, the economic decline, the three years of “pandemic” caused by the SDSM party leadership and Zoran Zaev. We see how the whole of Europe is opening its borders while we are still in the worst peak of the epidemic. I call on you to first defeat the scourge of SDSM and Zoran Zaev and then, together, to defeat the Covid-19 epidemic. We will put Macedonia back on the right track, Mickoski said.

The meeting was held with strict adherence to social distancing rules, given how badly Kumanovo was hit. The Government refused to place the city under quarantine when it could’ve prevented the spread of the disease apparently due to infighting between Damjanvoski and his party branch rival, interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski.