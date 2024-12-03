Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski was in Brussels today for meetings with EU leaders, and a joint event with Balkan leaders. During his meeting with Antonio Kosta, the President of the European Coucil, Prime Minister Mickoski said that he “lobbied for and represented the positions of Macedonia with regard to the European integrations, and the possibility to have them sped up”.

We discussed all that has been a challenge from the past, all that we have renounced in the name of the European values, and we reaffirmed our positions that we are prepared to talk as much as it is necessary to find a way to open the first cluster of the EU integrations. We remain fully dedicated to securing a better life for our citizens, and as part of our agenda, we are fully inspired to become part of the European family, Prime Minister Mickoski said in a social media statement.

During his visit to Brussels, Mickoski also met with Marta Kos, the new Enlargement Commissioner. Mickoski said that they “discussed Macedonia’s strategic interest with regard to the EU integration, and its readiness to succeed on the path toward the EU”.