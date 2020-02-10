VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Macedonia Hasan Mehmet Sekizkok, to discuss the political situation in Macedonia and Macedonian – Turkish relations. Mickoski touched on the hot topic issue of the day – the attempt to force a vote on the law on state prosecutor without approval from the opposition.

VMRO-DPMNE President Mickoski pointed out that the next, VMRO led Government, will focus on EU membership which will be a key strategic priority for the country, and said that VMRO-DPMNE has a plan how to put Macedonia on a fast track to EU membership. With regard to the PPO law, Mickoski pointed out that SDSM is trying to smuggle a law that does nothing to reform the judiciary it through Parliament using blackmail, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

Mickoski also declared that Turkey is a great friend of Macedonia and that relations between the two nations are exceptionally good.