The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, together with the international secretary Timco Mucunski met Wednesday with the EU Ambassador to Macedonia, David Geer, where they discussed several current political topics.

Mickoski presented to his interlocutor VMRO-DPMNE’s “Macedonia for all” concept, as well as the promotions of new policies that VMRO-DPMNE will present to the citizens in the next elections.