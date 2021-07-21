The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, together with the international secretary Timco Mucunski met Wednesday with the EU Ambassador to Macedonia, David Geer, where they discussed several current political topics.
Mickoski presented to his interlocutor VMRO-DPMNE’s “Macedonia for all” concept, as well as the promotions of new policies that VMRO-DPMNE will present to the citizens in the next elections.
Mickoski informed EU Ambassador Geer about the high level of corruption and crime in the country, as well as the abuse of the “European flag” procedure by the government in passing laws in the Parliament, as the latest example of misuse with the new bill on Narcotic Drug Control and psychotropic substances. Mickoski affirmed the support of VMRO-DPMNE for the European path and the full-fledged membership of Macedonia in the European Union, the basis on a principled basis, said VMRO-DPMNE.
