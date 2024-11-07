Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today attended the meeting of the European Political Community in Budapest, a large gathering of European leaders hosted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Mickoski is accompanied by Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski, and during the summit he was seen meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a host of other leaders from the 44 countries that attend at this forum. Mickoski also spoke on the issue of economic security and inter-connectedness.