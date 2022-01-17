VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with German Minister of State for Europe Anna Luhrmann.

The parties discussed the current political situation in Macedonia and the challenges it faces in the process of European integration. Party leader Mickoski pointed out his concern about the reports delivered from relevant international institutions that point out to the high level of corruption. He informed Luhrmann that the process of European integration needs to be run through serious reforms that will primarily be focused on reforming the judiciary, the rule of law and on tackling the high level of corruption, the party said in a press release. Mickoski also thanked Luhrmann for the German support in the push to open EU accession talks with Macedonia.