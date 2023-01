Macedonia

More and more MPs from SDSM and the government are in favor of early elections, claims VMRO-DPMNE

The voice for early elections in SDSM is growing, says VMRO-DPMNE, adding that only Dimitar Kovacevski and Mile Zecevic are against it, because “they know that they will lose and that then their careers are over.” Kovacevski and Zecevic want more power, because they know that the people will...