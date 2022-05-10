VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, who is visiting Macedonia.

Mickoski’s office informed that the conversation focused on the political and economic situation and the European integration process. “President Mickoski pointed out that Macedonia should be part of the large European family. Implementing reforms and the fight against corruption are the areas where most of the energy should be focused, Mickoski said.

The opposition leader also explained the party’s policy to block the work of the Parliament, which Mickoski said, is the only way to put an end to the disastrously bad situation in Macedonia.