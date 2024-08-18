Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with one of the leaders of the Albanian opposition, former President of Albania Ilir Meta.

Among great friends in Ohrid. I’m glad to directly congratulate on is victory to Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski and defense Minister Vlado Misajlovski. They survived the cruelest persecution but they never gave up and they WON! We discussed about the importance of building Corridor 8 and I was happy to hear the novelties from their economic program, Meta said in a social media statement.