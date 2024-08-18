While in Ohrid, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with deputy US Ambassador Nicole Varnes and General Gregory Knight, commander of the Vermont National Guard, which is paired with the Macedonian army in a partnership program.

We discussed the challenges faced by the NATO alliance, our cooperation and the exploration of potentials. Peace and stability are a very important segment for the economic development of the country. Macedonia actively contributes to NATO missions and is shoulder to shoulder with the largest armies and forces that guarantee the peace process, Mickoski said.