VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who is visiting Macedonia. After the meeting, Mickoski’s office issued a statement informing that he stood by the positions regarding the dispute between Macedonia and Bulgaria. VMRO-DPMNe led the process of adopting a joint resolution in the Macedonian Parliament to affirs Macedonian national identity and the historic genesis of the Macedonian nation, and the party also demands reciprocity in minority rights.

I held the same positions that are publicly known. What was pointed out at the meeting is the need to build trust, to have open relations and to work on areas where mutual cooperation and mutual benefit for the citizens of both countries is possible. We emphasized the need to cooperate on issues that will provide us our future, such as investments in education, science, the Corridor 8 infrastructure link and other projects important for both countries. Instead of blockades, we need bridges, open relations and mutual respect, Mickoski said.

Bulgaria is blocking Macedonia from opening its EU accession talks, as it continues to demand thorough rewriting of Macedonian history and redefining of Macedonian national identity along the Bulgarian narratives.