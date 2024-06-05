On Wednesday, VMRO-DPMNE submitted fast-tracked amendments to the Law on the Organization and Operation of the State Administration Bodies to Parliament, aiming to reorganize government ministries. VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski called on all MPs to support the amendments at a press conference.

Mickoski stated that the session is expected to be held on Friday, with the amendments to be adopted by Monday.

“We promised functional rule of law and an efficient government to implement reforms. The overwhelming support from citizens is based on policies that the future government must enact to ensure rule of law, eliminate second-class citizenship, strengthen the economy, provide students with textbooks at the start of the school year, ensure decent healthcare conditions, offer subsidies to farmers, and fulfill all other promises from our election program. For these to be realized, it is crucial that the amendments and reorganization of the government ministries are adopted,” Mickoski emphasized.

He called for the support of all MPs, regardless of political affiliation, highlighting the legitimacy and legality of the request based on VMRO-DPMNE’s coalition election results and President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova’s backing.

“The citizens’ mandate is clear, as are the credibility and legality,” Mickoski added.

According to Mickoski, the amendments will enhance government efficiency, modernize governance, and improve citizens’ lives.

When asked if discussions had been held to secure the required two-thirds majority of 80 MPs, Mickoski avoided delving into “daily politics,” expressing confidence in receiving support from all parliamentary groups.

“I expect support from all parliamentary groups in this Parliament. Let’s avoid assumptions. We aren’t naive politicians who believe in coincidences; there are rarely coincidences in politics,” Mickoski remarked.

The proposed amendments include the creation of a Ministry of Energy, Mining, and Mineral Resources, previously a sector within the Ministry of Economy. They also propose transforming the Youth and Sport Agency into a Ministry of Sport, with youth-related matters moving to the Ministry of Social Policy, Demographics, and Youth. The labor sector will be integrated into the Ministry of Economy and Labor, while tourism will be transferred to the Ministry of Culture. The Ministry of Information Society and Administration will be reorganized into a Ministry of Digitization.

“We will establish a new ministry to implement crucial projects that boost transparency, rule of law, and reduce corruption within the administration. This new Ministry of Digitization will essentially inherit the responsibilities of the Ministry of Information Society and Administration,” Mickoski explained, noting that a separate Ministry of Administration will also be created.

The amendments, requiring a two-thirds majority in Parliament (80 MPs), come as VMRO-DPMNE (58 MPs), Worth It (14 MPs), and ZNAM (6 MPs) together hold 78 seats.