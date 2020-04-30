There have been many controversial characters on the Macedonian political scene from independence to the present day, with which many myths, certain testimonies, truths, untruths have been linked. But, for me, the moral code is very important, which I often repeat, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski on on TV Alfa’s “Zaspij ako mozes” show.

The moral code will be the basic principle of the functioning of the future government of VMRO-DPMNE. That will be one of the principles on which the future government will be made, and the coalition will also be formed on that principle, said Mickoski.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE pointed out that the moral code is his guide in his private and professional life equally.