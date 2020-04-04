In these moments of serious health crisis, but also economic, my thoughts are with the people of Kumanovo where the infection is spreading with significant progress. Kumanovo has always been a libertarian city, the first in many things, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski wrote Saturday on Facebook.

Today, the people of Kumanovo, like all of us, have a different challenge, the fight against the coronavirus. There is rightfully fear and uncertainty among people. But there is no more effective fight than to respect self-isolation measures and stay at home. At the same time, in these difficult moments, my thoughts are with the health workers, the police who are at the frontline in the fight against the virus. While we all sit at home during curfew, there are people who give everything and fight. I am concerned that the percentage of infected doctors and health professionals is growing. Every person is important to us and every life matters. Let’s break down stereotypes and not stigmatize people infected with this dangerous virus. Macedonia is a country of humanity and it has been a feature of our people for decades and centuries. Regardless of the exceptions, humanity is the face of Macedonia. We will fight together and win together, because we love Macedonia, Mickoski wrote.