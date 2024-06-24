Today I had the honor of taking over the post of Prime Minister from my predecessor.

At the ceremony in the Government premises, as the newly elected Prime Minister, I emphasized that I will respect the principles of transparency, responsibility and progress.

My vision is aimed at economic growth, social cohesion and international cooperation.

We remain committed to solving the pressing issues we face and working towards a united and prosperous state.

With the new responsibility that I am assuming, we continue to work for the interests of all our citizens and to achieve national goals, domestically and internationally. 🇲🇰

For you!

We continue! – wrote on his Facebook page the new Prime Minister of the Republic of Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski.

Today, Mickoski assumed the post of Prime Minister of Macedonia, after the Macedonian assembly voted for the new government composition late last night.