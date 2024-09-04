Today I attended the TIRZ Skopje to mark the beginning of the construction of the new investment of the German company BMZ Group, which deals with the construction of lithium ion batteries, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced.

In the first years, we will have 35, 40 million euros, a maximum of 60 million in the first three years of export, further that export can reach up to 130, and even more million euros, something that will have a positive effect on our Macedonian economy. An investment of 65 million euros and 700 new jobs