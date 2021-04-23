The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook:

The New York Times reports that Macedonia is the worst in Europe and among the worst in the world in dealing with the corona crisis. Mortality rate is huge. The government was interested in commissions, instead of vaccinations, now there is no concept how to perform mass immunization. The people are dying because of the incompetence of those who run the government. The question is not whether, but when exactly, and our struggle is to happen as soon as possible, there must be responsibility.