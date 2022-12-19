It is always a pleasure to attend completed projects that were part of the program for the local elections last year, the mayor of Sveti Nikole together with the team here shows exceptional commitment, courage, honesty, and hard work and I can say that huge percentage of the program that was promised during last year’s campaign for the local elections has already been realized, said Hristijan Mickoski, leader of VMRO DPMNE, who visited Sveti Nikole today.

One such facility is this sports hall that you see here behind, Dejan already spoke about the other projects, he said which ones have been completed, which will be in the plan for the next year 2023 and practically with that most of what was promised will be delivered to the citizens. But in order to implement more projects, we need early parliamentary elections and a new government, a people’s government that will have the credibility and legitimacy of the people to invest together with the local self-government units, with the municipalities and in projects that were not promised during the campaign, but projects that will mean a better life and better living conditions for the residents of those municipalities, as we have plans for the residents here in the municipality of Sveti Nikole, Mickoski said.

I am convinced that next year we will have a real construction and investment boom here, a continuation of what happened this year.