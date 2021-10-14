No one can stop me from dreaming of removing the injustice caused by the Prespa Agreement, said the leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, said in an interview with TV Alsat.

What was the price paid by every citizen of Macedonia with this agreement? They were promised free health care, education in Europe, EU membership… where are we now? That agreement opened the Pandora’s box for some of our other neighbors to demand additional concessions from this people… do we have a European perspective? We do not have. Are we blocked? Yes we are blocked… No one can stop me from dreaming, one day, of removing this injustice. I will correct it just as it was inflicted. When I have the opportunity, Mickoski said.