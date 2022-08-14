The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, paid Sunday a visit to Ljubanci, where a new sports playground was put into use.

Asked about his position regarding the fact that SDSM and DUI say that the Framework Agreement will ensure prosperity in the country, Mickoski said that the Framework Agreement has no use when young people, regardless of whether they are Macedonians or Albanians, leave Macedonia because they see no prospects due to this criminal and corrupt regime.