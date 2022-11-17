VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski is satisfied with the first year of the mayors. He explained this in yesterday’s interview with “Republika”.
They can always do more, but based on the opportunities they had and the conditions in which they worked, I am very satisfied. There is no affair or abuse with any of them. The people work according to the principles we agreed upon, honestly, responsibly, dedicatedly, and courageously.
He regrets that there is no report from SDSM mayors.
It is capitulation on an open stage. They have serious municipalities like Strumica, Kriva Palanka, Centar, Valandovo. If they have done something they could brag about it. There is no report because they do nothing, they enjoy privileges on the backs of the citizens.
Mickoski hopes that Skopje will not be stuck either.
Through the councilor group we will fight for as many projects as possible, for the concept of a modern Skopje because it was a winning concept which we backed as well as the independent candidate Arsovska. She accepted that concept, we accepted it, we held the elections and won. We continue with those activities through the councilor group.
Comments are closed for this post.