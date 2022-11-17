VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski is satisfied with the first year of the mayors. He explained this in yesterday’s interview with “Republika”.

They can always do more, but based on the opportunities they had and the conditions in which they worked, I am very satisfied. There is no affair or abuse with any of them. The people work according to the principles we agreed upon, honestly, responsibly, dedicatedly, and courageously.

He regrets that there is no report from SDSM mayors.

It is capitulation on an open stage. They have serious municipalities like Strumica, Kriva Palanka, Centar, Valandovo. If they have done something they could brag about it. There is no report because they do nothing, they enjoy privileges on the backs of the citizens.

Mickoski hopes that Skopje will not be stuck either.