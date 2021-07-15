During his address on the occasion of the establishment anniversary of the Municipal Committee of VMRO-DPMNE in Kavadarci, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, said that not all politicians are the same and that it is necessary to unite against evil to ensure progress for the state and the citizens.

I spoke about the need to unite against evil, the future and the need to fight for change. Not everyone is the same, and we must not allow ourselves to be satisfied with average or below average things. We are capable of big steps forward, we have a plan, vision and reliable policies that will bring, guarantee and provide for Macedonia for all, said Mickoski.