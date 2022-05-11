VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski offered to the SDSM – DUI coalition to stage a joint vote on amending the election model, and to abolish the six electoral districts in exchange for one, single district. Mickoski said that VMRO-DPMNE will not block this proposal and supports a group of small parties that are allied with SDSM, who request this.

It’s a strange situation. SDSM is in coalition with DOM, LDP, VMRO-NP, DS. They all want to have a single electoral district. But SDSM is also in coalition with DUI, which rejects this idea. Let’s put this to vote tomorrow, and we will advance the request from Justice Minister Nikola Tupancevski to prepare workgroups, Mickoski said.

DUI and other Albanian parties which win seats in the 6th district, where the voter registry is greatly inflated, oppose this proposal because it would lose them seats.