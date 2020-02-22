The VMRO-DPMNE leader is confident that the people will be on his side in the upcoming April 12 elections. He says it is legitimate for political parties to flirt with each other. They try to create some kind of relationship, regardless if the relationship will be pre or post election. It is the decision of those parties that enter such an engagement.

He also talked about VMRO-DPMNE’s negotiations on possible coalitions, saying:

We are negotiating with more political parties that would join VMRO-DPMNE in a pre-election, or post election coalition. All these political parties had a round of talks with the Commission that nominated the party, which included Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, Vice President Vlado Misajloski, MP Antonio Milososki and MP Dafina Stojanovska. We roughly saw their expectations. In the following period we will answer their expectations. As for the programs, we still do not have the opportunity to see the programs of the other political parties in order to be able to say whether those programs are compatible.

He also added the largest coalition will happen on April 12, that is the coalition of VMRO-DPMNE with the citizens, and a victory that we the party expects with the citizens in Macedonia.