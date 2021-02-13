The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, pointed out that in Macedonia we have a captured prosecutor’s office where charges are being filed that serve for political persecution.
We have a judiciary that functions under dictation – their verdicts are passed as dictated by the ruler, ie Zoran Zaev and SDSM, says Mickoski.
As he emphasized, such a situation makes the logical conclusion that there is a hybrid regime in Macedonia and it should not be surprising that we are the most corrupt and criminal country in the Balkans, according to the “Transparency International” ranking.
Commenting on the “April 27” case, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE announced that after the change of government there will be changes in the work of the prosecution and the judiciary, which work under political orders and dictates, as well as revision of all politically motivated verdicts.
The next government of VMRO-DPMNE will review all these dictated accusations, all these ordered court verdicts. Based on that revision, which will be done by fellow prosecutors and judges, but who in the past period were honest and did not succumb to the dictates and orders of Zoran Zaev and this government, those verdicts will be subject to proceedings. All those judges who have accepted these dictates and ordered verdicts will be properly and in accordance with the Constitution and the laws sanctioned. The revision of all these ordered and, I would say politically dictated court rulings will be inevitable immediately after the change of government. Including the “April 27” case, but also many other politically motivated cases, said Mickoski.
