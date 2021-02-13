The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, pointed out that in Macedonia we have a captured prosecutor’s office where charges are being filed that serve for political persecution.

We have a judiciary that functions under dictation – their verdicts are passed as dictated by the ruler, ie Zoran Zaev and SDSM, says Mickoski.

As he emphasized, such a situation makes the logical conclusion that there is a hybrid regime in Macedonia and it should not be surprising that we are the most corrupt and criminal country in the Balkans, according to the “Transparency International” ranking.

Commenting on the “April 27” case, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE announced that after the change of government there will be changes in the work of the prosecution and the judiciary, which work under political orders and dictates, as well as revision of all politically motivated verdicts.