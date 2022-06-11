Bulgarian demands as a condition for lifting the veto to start Macedonia’s negotiations with the European Union are maximalist, contrary to the expectations of the general public, Prime Minister Petkov has even more extreme positions the the former minister in the government of Boyko Borisov, Krasimir Karakachanov, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski said on the “Stadium” show on radio Kanal 77, emphasizing that he is afraid of the diplomatic capitulation that could happen to Macedonia, which will plunge the country into additional trouble.

Mickoski added that this means that the three conditions set by the Bulgarian side, such as respect for the Bulgarian Declaration, inclusion of Bulgarians in the Macedonian Constitution and the Good Neighborly Agreement to enter the negotiating framework, will mean that in the eventual start of negotiations in each chapter they be able to block our country.

Petkov came out, in my opinion, with positions more extreme than even Karakachanov’s positions. He gave a statement of three parts and said, we have three conditions. The first condition is that the Declaration of the Bulgarian Parliament be respected, that is from November 2019, which is catastrophic. The second is for the Bulgarians to be part of the constitution and the third is the Good Neighborly Agreement, said Mickoski.

Mickoski stressed that Macedonia is led by corrupt and criminalized politicians, who are begging foreign embassies and who follow the line of lesser resistance, talking about the thesis that if we sign an agreement with Bulgaria now, because every next one would be worse than the current one, as was the case with the agreement with Greece, a thesis recently put forward by former senior state officials.